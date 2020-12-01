Arjun Kapoor flashes a big smile as he says hello from the hills; See PHOTOS

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Palampur shooting for his next Bhoot Police, has dropped his stunning pictures on Instagram. And it is difficult to take our eyes off him. Check it out.

The handsome hunk is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The Gunday star is in Palampur along with the other actors , Jacqueline Fernandez, and . Arjun has been treating us with his stunning pictures as he is enjoying the scenic view of the hilly region. Going by his posts, it is evident that the actor is making the most of his workation. He has been perfectly balancing out his work life and is also managing to enjoy the hills.

Speaking of this, the Ishaqzaade star shared a series of pictures with beautiful picturesque scenery in the background. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted his selfies, leaving us in awe of his dapper looks. He captioned the pictures as, “Hello from the other side." One simply cannot miss his charming smile and a mesmerising view in the backdrop. His pictures are surely giving us major vacation goals. In the first photo, the Half Girlfriend star can be seen flashing a big smile as he poses for a click. Other photos show his unmissable expressions.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, Arjun has been grabbing the headlines for his love life. His relationship with gorgeous has been the talk of the town ever since they made it official on social media. The duo has been stealing hearts with their lovey-dovey pictures and often indulge in cute PDA on social media. Meanwhile talking about Bhoot Police, the film is directed by Pawan Kripalani and it marks Arjun’s first outing with Saif Ali Khan.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

