Arjun Kapoor flaunts abs in this shirtless PIC; Asks fans to get ‘chai’ for his ‘biscuits’

Arjun Kapoor has been working really hard on his diet and fitness regime and the actor keeps sharing his workout routine pictures and videos with his fans and followers. Recently the actor had even shared a video of what he eats in a day and how much he works out. It was evident from that video that the Kapoor lad is working extra hard to look physically fit. Well, his hard work has paid off as the results will make all you Arjun fans drool.

recently took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of boomerang videos and pictures of him. What will grab all your attention is his packs that have started showing. Indeed, that makes the actor look even more macho. In the first story, Arjun posted a boomerang video of him standing in front of the mirror and lifting his black tee to flaunt his freshly emerged packs. In the story he wrote, “Biscuit aa gaye wapas chai lana zara!!!” In the second story, Arjun removed his tee completely and stood only in his shorts in front of the mirror. In this story he wrote, “Actually biscuits ka full packet ready hai bhai log…toh party kare???” In the next story the Ishaqzaade actor then poses right next to his treadmill and writes, “On 2nd thoughts, no party lets do some extra mehnat…#workinprogress.”

Take a look:

Arjun is currently basking on the success of the recently released movie ‘Bhoot Police’. The film also starred and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading parts. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the makers are planning to spin the film into a franchise with both Arjun and Saif reprising their roles for yet another adventure as ghostbusters. A source revealed, “The idea is to continue the franchise bringing horror and humour together and making the ghost hunter face new challenges in different terrains of India”.

