Arjun Kapoor flaunts his handlebar moustache in a new PHOTO; Katrina Kaif leaves a comment

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is unmissable. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has left a comment on his picture.

never fails to impress us whenever he shares something on social media. The actor is always on the forefront when it comes to keeping fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. He had also joined hands with other celebs to create awareness about COVID-19 and its precautionary measures amongst fans on social media platforms. Apart from that, the actor is making the best of his quarantine break by working out, spending time with his pet, and other stuff.

As we speak of this, Arjun has once again shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to send his fans into a frenzy. The actor is seen sitting on a tool and striking a cool pose while checking out his ‘handlebar moustache.’ He is wearing a yellow-coloured sweatshirt teamed up with blue jeans and white shoes. Arjun hilariously questions in the caption whether his left side is elongated than the right side. But what has actually caught our attention is ’s comment on Arjun’s picture. She simply responds to it with an ‘uh huh’ message. The actress is known for her hilarious quotes or comments on social media.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s latest picture below:

Check out Katrina Kaif’s comment on Arjun’s post below:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the historical drama Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He will be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for an upcoming movie that is being helmed by Kaashvie Nair. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she is currently awaiting the release of her next movie Sooryavanshi co-starring .

