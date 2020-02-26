Arjun Kapoor flaunts a pair of sunnies and ear piercing in his latest selfie; Check it out

Arjun Kapoor gets back to his dapper mode as he puts on a pair of sunnies and flaunts ear piercing in his latest selfie.

These days seems to be upping his style game like none other. Be it his dressing, his physique, his films or more, Arjun is taking extra care of everything. The actor recently featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat. The film did not manage to stir the Box Office. However, Arjun Kapoor's performance as Sadashiv Rao Bhau was appreciated by all. After nailing his look as the Maratha stalwart in the film, Arjun Kapoor is now back to his dapper self.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram flaunting his pair of sunnies and ear piercing and we have a unanimous yay for the actor! Arjun wore a stylish jacket and his picture is surely beating the mid-week blues. Arjun is sporting beard in his Insta post and making a style statement with his aviators. Witty and humorous, "I’m just a Glassy Guy", Arjun captions his picture.

On the work front, Arjun is gearing up for his next release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with . The duo will be seen sharing the screen once again after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. He is also to be seen alongside Rakul Preet in a cross border love story shot in Punjab. The Kaashvie Nair directorial also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. As per reports, the title of the film is believed to be Chale Chalo but the official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

