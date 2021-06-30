Arjun Kapoor is 'followin' Ranveer Singh's story vibes today; Did you check their bromance yet?

Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor often indulge in social media banter. However, recently, Arjun seemed to have taken cues from his best friend Ranveer's post and shared his own take on it. Check out the result.

Wednesday seems to have been a day when hit the headlines for all the right reasons. The Gully Boy actor's cool and funky photo shoot for a brand broke the internet and invited some cool comments from close friends including . However, Ranveer did not just stop at that. The actor went ahead and dropped a cool selfie on his Instagram handle on Wednesday and left fans gushing over his swag. However, it appears as if his best friend Arjun may also have taken a cue from the same as his recent post hinted at it.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun also shared a selfie that was very similar to that of Ranveer's and claimed that he was following his best friend's vibe. In the photo shared by Arjun, the actor is seen clad in an orange hoodie. With an expression similar to that of Ranveer's, Arjun managed to click a low-angle selfie just like his best friend. Seeing the silent bromance between Ranveer and Arjun, fans surely were in awe of their friendship. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Follwin @ranveersingh vibes today."

Recently, when Ranveer returned to town after a while, he headed straight to meet his bestie Arjun. When the two met, they shared a selfie on social media and called it 'Bharar Milap.' Post that, Ranveer also attended his best friend Arjun's birthday at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and his photos from the venue went viral on social media.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen on Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sooryavanshi lined up for release. On the other hand, Arjun will be seen in Bhoot Police with , Jacqueline and .

