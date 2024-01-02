Arjun Kapoor gets a phoenix tattoo as he welcomes New Year 2024; Abhishek Bachchan reacts
Recently Arjun Kapoor shared a sneak peek of how he uniquely welcomed the New Year 2024 by getting a new tattoo of phoenix.
As the New Year began, Bollywood stars shared their festive moments on social media, sending warm wishes for the upcoming year. Arjun Kapoor stood out by choosing a unique way to welcome 2024. While many were celebrating, he opted for a more lasting celebration, making a permanent mark as he entered the new year.
Arjun Kapoor gets a phoenix tattoo
Today, on January 2, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself as he marked the new year by getting inked with a tattoo of a phoenix. In the video, Arjun Kapoor is shown going to a tattoo shop, talking with a tattoo artist, and ultimately revealing the tattoo on the back of his leg.
Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise up to become who we are to be. #RisingFromTheAshes #Inked #2024.”
TAKE A LOOK:
As soon as he dropped the video, fans flooded the actor’s comment section with red heart and fire emojis. Renowned Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also commented on the actor’s post by dropping a raised hands emoji.
TAKE A LOOK:
