Arjun Kapoor gets clicked at Malaika Arora’s house; Ek Villain Returns co-star Disha Patani SPOTTED; PICS

Ek Villain Returns actors Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani were spotted by the shutterbugs in the city today. While Arjun was clicked outside ladylove Malaika Arora’s house, Disha Patani was seen outside a salon in the dream city of Mumbai. Have you seen their latest photos?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are among the most popular celebrity couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They often make headlines with their adorable romance. Today, Arjun was clicked by the paparazzi as he visited Malaika at her residence. The actor was seen dressed in super comfortable casuals. He donned a baggy grey sweatshirt, which he combined with a pair of black trousers. He also wore a pair of sliders. Arjun accessorized the look with a necklace. He acknowledged the media and even posed for photos as they clicked him from a distance.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was seen outside a salon in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress rocked the casual look as she donned a grey jumper with a pair of white shorts. She also wore a pair of white sliders, and carried a green fanny pack with her. Disha kept her hair open and had no makeup on. She too smiled as the paparazzi clicked her.

Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani’s latest PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Arjun and Disha are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to hit theatres on the 29th of July. Apart from Arjun and Disha, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria will be seen in key roles in the movie as well.

Apart from this, Arjun has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller in the pipeline. Disha will be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

