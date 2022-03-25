Arjun Kapoor gets emotional remembering mom Mona Kapoor on her 10th death anniversary

Actor Arjun Kapoor has left his fans emotional with his gut-wrenching, emotional note on his late mother Mona Kapoor's death anniversary. Remembering his mother Mona Kapoor, Arjun shared a childhood photo of himself in her arms as a baby. Along with it, Arjun expressed how he feels 'he cannot function as a normal kid' without his mother. He also expressed that his 'success and failure' seem 'pointless' to him as his mom Mona Kapoor is not around to see it.

Sharing the note, Arjun poured his heart out and hoped that his mother would be looking at him from above. The actor wrote, "That’s where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh & me... I miss you can’t wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I’ll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it’s been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off..."

Further, Arjun explained that people around him often ask him about his lack of smile. He added that he cannot smile enough as she left him 10 years ago. Arjun continued, "Everyone looks at my face and says I don’t smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without u around I don’t know what I am without u around I don’t function like a normal kid without u around I’m unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won’t have u around to help me deal with it I’ll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior."

See Arjun Kapoor's note for his mother Mona Kapoor:

As soon as Arjun shared the post, celebs began sending love and strength to hum. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Arjunnnnn. she is smiling for u always." Sonu Sood wrote, "She’s your guiding angel bhai." Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Angels are always around us … yours is too …" Sikander Kher and Chitrangda Singh sent love in the comments too.

Earlier, Anshula also shared an emotional note as she remembered her late mother. She also shared a childhood photo featuring Mona Kapoor with Anshula and Arjun as little kids.

