Arjun Kapoor gets a pasta lunch treat from Malaika Arora; Watch out for their PDA

and are one of the cutest couples of B-town. These two lovebirds recently went official with their relationship, and since then, they have always been vocal about their love on social media. From Malaika spending time with Arjun on his movie sets to them taking vacations together, the two really make for a lovely pair. Well, Malaika had a special Sunday treat planned for her boyfriend. Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of his girlfriend along with the yummy-looking Pasta she made for him.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of gorgeous-looking Malaika Arora, and a plate of Pasta kept in front of her. He wrote “The Pasta & The Maker” with a wink emoji. It is evident from his caption that the actress has cooked Pasta for the Gunday actor, and he is indeed having a feast.

Take a look:

Well, this was not it. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were in the mood for some social media PDA today. Malaika Later shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor casually chilling on her couch with her furry friend Casper. She wrote on the picture, “My Sunday view”, with a heart emoji. Arjun reshared that story and wrote, “she’s got the best view ever.” Can it get any cuter than this?

Malaika and Arjun are having a quality Sunday time together, and we are loving the stories these two are sharing. What about you?

How do you like Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Jodi?

