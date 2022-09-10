Arjun Kapoor gushes over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra; Calls it a ‘sure shot cinematic experience’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has finally hit the big screens worldwide and is off to a strong start at the box office. The film, touted to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, has left fans in awe of the stunning visuals. Just yesterday, Pooja Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor took to their social media to share what they thought of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now, Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the screening of Brahmastra, has also shared his review of Brahmastra.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Saturday and was all praises for the entire team of Brahmastra. He called the film a ‘ride like no other’ and gushes over Alia and Ranbir’s performance. Arjun was also mighty impressed with superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in the film. Sharing a poster of Brahmastra, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story, “An adventure for the big screen...A ride like no other... Loved watching @ayan_mukerji s vision come to life... My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”