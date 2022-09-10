Arjun Kapoor gushes over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra; Calls it a ‘sure shot cinematic experience’
Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, has now shared his review of the film. Check it out!
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has finally hit the big screens worldwide and is off to a strong start at the box office. The film, touted to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, has left fans in awe of the stunning visuals. Just yesterday, Pooja Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor took to their social media to share what they thought of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now, Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the screening of Brahmastra, has also shared his review of Brahmastra.
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Saturday and was all praises for the entire team of Brahmastra. He called the film a ‘ride like no other’ and gushes over Alia and Ranbir’s performance. Arjun was also mighty impressed with superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in the film. Sharing a poster of Brahmastra, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story, “An adventure for the big screen...A ride like no other... Loved watching @ayan_mukerji s vision come to life... My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”
He further added, “From The King Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience... Credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life... Cannot wait for part 2!!!” Check out his Instagram story below.
In an interview with IMDb, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Brahmastra Part 2, and it was then that the actor revealed Ayan Mukerji has hidden a lot of things about the next part from him and Alia. He said, “There are a lot of things that Ayan (Mukerji) has hidden from us also. Big plot points because he thinks we are loudmouths and we're gonna go and tell everybody. Of course, we know what's going to happen in part 2 and part 3, what's gonna happen to our characters.”
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
