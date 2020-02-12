Arjun Kapoor had a gala time discussing 'films, shows, politics, travel' with Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh which is a cross-border love story directed by Kaashvie Nair.

is among those actors who never fails to impress his fans on social media. The actor never fails to impress his fans with the titbit of his life on his social media accounts. But what attracts the most is the hilarious captions he uses. Recently, the Kapoor family had grabbed headlines when they came together to unveil a chowk (intersection) in the name of Surinder Kapoor. The Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Marwah, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were seen present at the prestigious occasion.

Today, Arjun shared a perfect picture with love birds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at the Mumbai airport. The three were returning from somewhere and had taken a selfie on the bus. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "When u end up enjoying a late night domestic flight & don’t realise where time flies... here’s to many more such spontaneous meetings to discuss films, shows, politics, travel, homes & so much more...@rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa." As soon as Arjun posted the picture, Rajkummar replied, "Thank you Arjun. Really enjoyed our conversation. To many many more." with a hug and heart emoji.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh which is a cross-border love story. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The film is beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal, and Kaashvie. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has earlier assisted Nikkhil on his sports-drama Patiala House and action thriller D-Day, the untitled film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

