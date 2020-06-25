Arjun Kapoor had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's exit from Half Girlfriend; Here's what we know

Arjun Kapoor has been a target of trolls on the grounds that the actor had replaced Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend. But the real reason behind the late actor's exit from the movie is totally different.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has also given rise to a lot of heated debates and controversies. Among others is the recent flak against nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. is the latest celeb to be the target of trolls after a five-year old tweet posted by Chetan Bhagat went viral on social media in which it was mentioned that Sushant was roped in to play the male lead in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend co-starring .

As a result of this, Arjun received a lot of hatred on the part of the netizens for replacing Sushant in the movie as a result of the nepotism flare. However, a few old interviews of the MS Dhoni star conclude that Arjun Kapoor was not the reason behind his exit from Half Girlfriend. Sushant himself had revealed that he had opted out of Half Girlfriend as he had already signed another movie (Raabta) with Dinesh Vijan.

The actor, in fact, had also mentioned that he did not walk out of Half Girlfriend but instead chose to do Raabta. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Sushant said, “It's unfortunate. I was excited about working with Ekta (Kapoor) again but the dates didn't work out. The team wanted the same dates as that of Dinu's (Dinesh Vijan) film, which I'm doing next. Since I had committed dates for it long ago, I didn't have an option but to pull out of Mohit's project."

In yet another interview, Sushant revealed how he lost out on 12 movies once because of two movies which he was already doing back then. Talking about Half Girlfriend and Raabta, the actor had added that there was a confusion because of someone else as they were told that they could shoot both the movies simultaneously. But the case turned out to be entirely different and both directors wanted a particular month because of which the actor had to choose Raabta over Half Girlfriend.

