Arjun Kapoor is a happy soul as he shares a glimpse of the yummy dessert made by Malaika Arora amid lockdown

Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a glimpse of the dessert made by his ladylove Malaika Arora amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

Arjun Kapoor has been frequently active on social media ever since the lockdown has been announced. The actor has joined hands with other B-town celebs to spread awareness among the netizens about the Coronavirus scare and the precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid the same. In the midst of all this, the handsome hunk never forgets to keep his fans and well-wishers posted about whatever is happening in his life through the medium of his social media handles.

As we speak of this, Arjun has shared a glimpse of some yummy dessert on his Instagram handle which has raised eyebrows. If you are thinking what is so surprising about the same, then let me tell you that it is all related to his short and sweet caption that reads ‘her’ along with a heart emoji. And there is no denying that there is only one special lady in the actor’s life who is . So, it is quite clear that she has made this delicious-looking dessert for him.

Check out a glimpse of the dessert below:

Arjun and Malaika have been grabbing headlines for a long time owing to their relationship. The two of them are inseparable and have been spotted multiple times when making public appearances together that also include going for exotic vacations at times. Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan whom she divorced in 2017. As of now, the power couple is also under home quarantine and resorting to the rules of social distancing like others.

Credits :Instagram

