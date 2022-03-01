Arjun Kapoor is happy for uncle Sanjay Kapoor; Says 'Glad he is getting his due'

Actor Arjun Kapoor says life is a full circle for his uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who is seen sharing screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene in the latest series 'The Fame Game'. He added that he feels happy that is "Sanjay chachu" is finally getting his due.

Arjun said:" I am really excited to see Sanjay Chachu doing a show like The Fame Game. From seeing Akhiyaan Milaoon as a kid to today seeing the show with Madhuri ma'am and Sanjay chachu, it's like life coming full circle for him," he insists".

Arjun goes on to share the value Sanjay holds in his life, asserting how great he feels seeing his uncle do so well in his career.

"I love him a lot and I am so proud of him. He has always been there to support me and we even worked together in Tevar. He is a friend, a brother, a father figure and somebody who I always look up to for advice. I am just glad that he is getting his due," he shared.

Arjun concludes by making a hilarious statement, as he quipped: "I just love him and I must tell this to Dharma Productions that you made a good choice by casting Sanjay chachu."

'The Fame Game' is streaming on Netflix and tells the story of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand, who goes missing, while every person in her life has a secret of their own, making them a suspect.

It also features Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi and Suhasini Mulay and is created by Sri Rao. Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli have helmed the eight-episode series and it is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

