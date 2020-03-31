Arjun Kapoor has been ‘Isolating Together since 1990’ with his partner in crime & THIS childhood pic is proof

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of himself with his partner in crime since 1990. The cute photo shared by the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is a perfect treat for throwback Thursday. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars like to share their childhood photos as a treat for their fans on social media and speaking of this, took to Instagram to treat his fans with a cute childhood photo with sister Anshula Kapoor. Arjun and Anshula have been spending time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and also have been urging people to do the same. Amidst this, often the two are seen chilling together at home with their adorable pet dog Maximus.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Arjun shared a cute photo from childhood days as toddlers. In the photo, a little Arjun can be seen sitting on the floor in front of his cupboard. In his lap, Arjun is seen holding onto his baby sister, Anshula. Clad in a red frock, Anshula looked cute as a button while Arjun can be seen trying to take care of his sister. Behind Arjun, one can see a car painted on his cupboard and from there, we get to know about the actor’s love for vehicles.

Arjun shared the photo and wrote, “Isolating Together since 1990.@anshulakapoor (Yes, that’s a car painted on my cupboard just don’t ask why) #selfisolation #quarantineandchill #partnerincrime.” Seeing the photo, several celebs responded including Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Kapoor. Tiger wrote, “So cute.” On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor revealed about Arjun’s fascination for cars. He wrote, “That’s because u loved cars even your bed was a car.”

Check out Arjun and Anshula’s photo:

On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in co-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and was supposed to release on March 20, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres were shutdown and the release was postponed.

