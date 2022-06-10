Arjun Kapoor has a complaint against Katrina Kaif for not sending him 'yearly dose of mangoes'; PIC

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s friendship has always been the talk of the town. They have been friends for a long time now. Arjun and Katrina often poke fun at each other on social media, after a long time, today their fans got to witness their banter all over again. Speaking of which, Arjun recently had a complaint against Katrina for not sending him his 'yearly dose of mangoes.'

The Ishaqzaade actor took to his Instagram story and shared a bowl of him enjoying a mango pudding. He captioned it: "When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding thru @akshayarora3." Meanwhile, Katrina is yet to respond to Arjun's complaint.

Take a look:

Earlier, on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Katrina had revealed that she has been friends with Arjun for a long time and knew him even before he entered the film industry. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star also said that he and Varun Dhawan started an ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club together. Later, they replaced their ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club with ‘I Love Katrina’ club, and offered a huge Dalmatian trophy to the actress to declare their loyalty to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is currently shooting in Manali for The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 29 July 2022. Apart from this, Arjun will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Katrina will be seen next in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

