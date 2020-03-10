Arjun Kapoor has a fun banter with the paps during the promotions of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor is seen having a fun conversation with the paps that will leave you in splits.

and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been creating a buzz since the announcement of the movie were made which was quite a while ago. The trailer of the movie which was released a few days back shows several interesting elements of Sandeep and Pinky’s absconding story which also includes a deadly conspiracy. Fans are excited to see this jodi after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England again. Pari and Arjun have already started with the promotions of the movie in the city.

Recently, Parineeti and Arjun were spotted looking stunning while promoting Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Arjun looked dapper in a blue coloured t-shirt and blue denim paired up with a brown coloured jacket, Parineeti, on the other hand, was looking gorgeous in a grey coloured pant and jacket with a white crop top. Recently, we came across a video, in which we can see Arjun having a cute conversation with the paps. While Arjun and Pari were posing for pictures for the paps, a photographer said them to give a different pose to which Arjun funnily asked him to show a pose.

Later Arjun went back to posing normally and said, "Itne paise me itna hi milega" (you will get only this much in this amount of money) which left the paparazzi in splits.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's video here:

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the movie also starring Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to hit the screens on March 20 this year. The principal photography of the film began on 7 November 2017.

