Arjun Kapoor has a HILARIOUS reply to Katrina Kaif's comment on his latest pool PICS

Arjun Kapoor keeps quite an active presence on social media. The actor regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of his life on Instagram, and they quite adore his charming and goofy personality online. Every now and then, Arjun interacts with his peers from the industry and it often translates into something fun and hilarious. Speaking of which, earlier today, Arjun engaged in a cute Instagram banter with none other than Katrina Kaif, and you should not miss it!

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures on the photo-and-video-sharing-application. In the pictures, Arjun can be seen enjoying some pool time. As per the location on his post, the actor is in Alibaug. Sharing these pictures, Arjun captioned the post, “Peek A Boo (ghost emoji)”. In a few moments’ time after Arjun shared the post, Katrina took to the comments section and wrote, “I know where u are,” as she responded to his caption. To this, Arjun hilariously replied, “@katrinakaif is it because you read my location on the post? (laughing emojis)”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Instagram banter:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will feature in Tiger 2 opposite Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

