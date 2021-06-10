Arjun Kapoor has no intentions to guide cousin Shanaya Kapoor: Everybody should make their own choices

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his thoughts on cousin Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming acting debut. Check out the details.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. The young starlet is all prepped to make her Bollywood debut with 's Dharma production. According to reports, her debut film will be Shashank Khaitan's directorial, and the diva would be seen next to Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Now, Shanaya’s cousin and actor has opened up her much-awaited acting debut and revealed that he has no plans of guiding her.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Arjun explained that he does not give ‘tips’, explaining that each person has their own journey and must make their own choices. He added that the young diva is in ‘good hands’ and would always have his and her family’s support. He said that he just wants her to ‘flow’ and make her own choices ahead of her debut. “Tomorrow I’m sure in conversation knowingly or unknowingly I may guide her if she asks me a question, but the intent is not to give her opinion-forming thoughts,” he told the outlet.

During the chat, Arjun also gave his own personal experiences in the industry and named some of the popular movies that he has done in the past. He explained that with Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and Gunday, he has had to go through different palettes of emotions. “I am fairly certain that she has to go through her own,” he said and added that as her brother, he’d always support her.

