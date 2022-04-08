Arjun Kapoor has some advice for all those who worry a lot; Shares it with uber-cool selfie

We all love Arjun Kapoor who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun, who made his debut with the 2012 release Ishaqzaade, has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, Arjun has given several popular movies and has won hearts with his versatility. Arjun also often makes the headlines with his ladylove Malaika Arora. He is super active on his Instagram where he shares his life updates. Today he dropped a cool selfie with a beautiful advice for all of us on his Instagram story.

In the selfie, Arjun looked uber-cool in his shades. His beard was trimmed and suited him just too much. He wore a grey hoodie. While Arjun looked dapper as usual in the selfie, it is the sweet adage that he shared that won our hearts. He wrote, ‘Live more, worry less’. It got us thinking - in this world where we are all so invested in our lives’ rat races, it is important to breathe and sometimes just appreciate what we have. Thank you, Arjun!

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year.

