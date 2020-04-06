Arjun Kapoor has a suggestion for ladylove Malaika Arora as she wonders ‘what to do’ amid quarantine; FIND OUT

Arjun Kapoor has a suggestion for ladylove Malaika Arora as she shares a picture on social media wondering ‘what to do’ amid quarantine; FIND OUT

In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, when all of us are indoors, has turned house chef as the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Thanks to social media, Malaika Arora has been sharing videos and photos of her cooking session, and from making vegetable stew to besan laddoos and Paniyaram, Malaika has been doing it all. And today, as we all look for ways to spend time amid quarantine, Malaika Arora, too, has run out of options as she shared a photo wherein she is seen sitting on her couch and staring at a bundle of books and wearing shorts and tee, Malaika wrote, “The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still )#stayhomestaysafe,” and soon after, , who is known to troll his friends online left a message on Malaika’s photo as he wrote, “Thinking where to sleep next…”

Well, we really would love to know Malaika’s reaction to Arjun’s comment. That said, a few days back, when Malaika caught up with her BFFs- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and others on video call, Malaika shared a picture of herself and her girl gang - taking a nap as she wrote, “Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome,” and soon after, Arjun, yet again, trolled ladylove as he quickly pulled Malaika’s leg for posing even in her sleep.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often papped together in the city, but due to the nationwide lockdown, the two are, obviously, staying indoors, and it was on the day of Junta Curfew that Malaika and Arjun were snapped together in their balcony while cheering for the Coronavirus survivors. That said, Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now, and whenever the two are asked about their marriage, the two have always maintained that they are in no hurry to tie the knot. On the work front, while Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Malaika was seen as one of the judges on dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Check out Malaika Arora's post wherein she is wondering how to spend time amid quarantine:

