Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Anshula; shares an adorable childhood PIC

Arjun Kapoor has recently wished his sister Anshula on her birthday. The Panipat actor has also shared a childhood picture of himself and Anshula on his Instagram handle.

It’s ’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday today and she has been receiving wishes from everyone. She also had a pre – birthday bash on Saturday night which she celebrated with her near and dear ones. Arjun, who was busy shooting in Punjab with Rakul Preet Singh for one of his upcoming movies, also came back to Mumbai to be with his beloved sister. Apart from him, father Boney Kapoor, sisters Janhvi and , Sanjay Kapoor and others also joined the celebrations.

Now, Arjun has shared a special post on his Instagram handle wishing Anshula on her birthday which will literally melt our hearts. He writes, “Taking care of each other since 29th December 1990!!! I got your back & you got mine. Happy Birthday. @anshulakapoor Loved you from the first time I held you..” Arjun has also shared a childhood picture of himself holding a little Anshula in his hands which is simply adorable.

Check out Arjun and Anshula’c childhood picture below:

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Panipat has received positive response from the audiences as well as the film critics. He will be collaborating with for the movie Sandeep Aur Movie Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The black comedy has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is scheduled to be released next year. Arjun is also filming for another untitled project which has been directed by Kaashvie Nair.

