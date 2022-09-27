Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor; Drops monochrome PIC with her
Arjun kapoor is currently in Glasgow for his next project.
Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned a year older and the whole family is excited about it. Everyone from Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others have wished her and shared pictures on their social handle. Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Glasgow shooting with Bhumi Pednekar, has also wished his grandmother. He even shared a monochrome with her picture on his Instagram handle. The actor also has the sweetest wish for her.
Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “जनम दिन मुबारक दादी मैं हमेशा दुआ करता हूँ की मेरी उमर भी आपको लग जाए । Happiest Birthday to you.” In the photo, Arjun is seen taking a selfie with his grandmother. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also shared two pictures. The first is a throwback picture that shows a young Sonam Kapoor posing with her grandmother and another is a recent one that shows Nirmal Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms.
Shanaya Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and wished grandmother. In the picture, we can see Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula posing with Nirmal Kapoor.
Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s wish here:
On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Tha Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He has completed the shooting of The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.
