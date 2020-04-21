Arjun Kapoor is having a good beard & hair day and we wonder how Malaika Arora will react to it; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he looks suave. Check out the picture that we are talking about.

is among those Bollywood actors who love to share bits and pieces related to their daily lives on social media. The Panipat actor has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country. Right from sharing awareness messages related to the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures to sharing pictures of delicious homemade food, Arjun has been doing it all. The actor is making the best use of social media amid quarantine!

In between all of this, the India’s Most Wanted actor has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to make all the ladies swooning over him. Arjun looks suave as he poses for a close-up selfie as seen in the picture. He also mentions in his caption about having a ‘good beard and hair day’ which is quite evident from the picture. There is no denying that the actor looks dapper here. We are now waiting eagerly for his ladylove ’s reaction to the same!

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor has a suggestion for ladylove Malaika Arora as she wonders ‘what to do’ amid quarantine; FIND OUT)

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor had a stellar beginning this year with the period drama Panipat helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles has received a positive response from the audience. He will be next seen alongside in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. However, the release date of the movie has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing around the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. He has also been roped in opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×