Arjun Kapoor on having Malaika Arora’s back against trolls: Admire her for giving our relationship dignity

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have thrown caution to the wind ever since they have made their relationship official. And while they often dish out major couple goals, Arjun and Malaika have also made headlines for facing a lot of social media toxicity for their relationship. However, the couple has made sure to stick by each other’s side through thick and thin. Recently, in an interview, Arjun opened up on always having Malaika’s side and said that it felt the right thing to do.

Talking about the same, Arjun told the Hindustan Times, “Yes, I’ve stood by her. And, she has stood by me. We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do. We’re glad that we were the first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone. And at the same time, I think we did it in the most decent manner, and we allowed things to happen naturally, rather than shoving it in people’s faces. If we’re being called torchbearers, people who broke the ice and shattered labels, then we’re simply humbled because we just wanted to stand by love and let people see who we were with each other. We see a lot of more relationships now being a little more open and less worried about what people speculate. I’m glad that we were one of the first few couples who took away the fear and anxiety from celebrities, perhaps from coming out”.

Meanwhile, Malaika took the social media by a storm this morning as she shared love filed pic with Arjun wherein she was seen hugging him. She had captioned the image as, “Mine”.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap between him and Malaika Arora: My personal life is my prerogative