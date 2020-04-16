Arjun Kapoor helps to raise funds for 300 daily wage earners' families
The actor's virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.
"Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory.I'm grateful to all my fans that my 30 minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula's Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families," Arjun said.
That expression is me posing after @anshulakapoor took 3000 pictures to get 1 right so don’t go by it... This is your last chance to have a virtual dinner with me tomorrow night! Donations close at 12pm tomorrow. So what are you waiting for? log on to fankind.org/arjun and help provide cash in hand for daily wage & migrant workers l who have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 lockdown and cannot support their families. 100% of the donations will be used for the cause & transferred into the accounts of the daily wagers. Together we can help one an other through these difficult times. @fankindofficial @give_india | link in bio #Fankind #FankindXArjun #StaySafe #StayHome #VirtualDateWithArjun
Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
He announced: "Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to GiveIndia and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month. I felt happy to raise their morals and connect with people outside my circle and instill hope and faith within them. We must do our best in whatever way we can to help everyone triumph over this."
On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.
