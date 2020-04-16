Arjun Kapoor helps to raise funds for 300 daily wage earners' families

The funds raised by Actor Arjun Kapoor's virtual date will be used to help the families of 300 daily wage earners.

The actor's virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

"Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory.I'm grateful to all my fans that my 30 minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula's Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families," Arjun said.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

He announced: "Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to GiveIndia and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month. I felt happy to raise their morals and connect with people outside my circle and instill hope and faith within them. We must do our best in whatever way we can to help everyone triumph over this."

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star .

Also Read Arjun Kapoor's recent post on the extended lockdown due to COVID 19 shows people's current mood; See Pic

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×