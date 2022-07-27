Arjun Kapoor on his tattoos in Ek Villain Returns: They are a form of expression, define my personality in it

Arjun Kapoor is a busy bee these days. After all, he is gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote the action thriller. Interestingly, Arjun’s look in the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention as he is seen sporting several tattoos which have added to his charm. And now, Arjun is making headlines as he has shared some pics of himself giving a glimpse of his tattooed avatar on social media and spoke about his love for getting inked.

In the caption, Arjun called tattoos a form of expression. “It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be,” he added. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also emphasised that he is sporting some insane tattoos in Ek Villain Returns that define his character and personality in the film. “Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me, it was always about imprinting a part of your soul onto your body,” Arjun asserted while expressing his love for tattoos. As soon as Arjun shared the post, his ladylove Malaika Arora made sure to like it among other celebs and fans.

For the uninitiated, Arjun also has three tattoos in real life - the word 'Maa' as a mark of his love for his mother, the Latin phrase 'Per Ardua Ad Astra', which means 'From adversity to the stars' and the letter ‘A’ for his sister Anshula. In fact, Arjun has also dropped hints of getting his fourth tattoo soon. As of now, he is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns which will release on July 29.