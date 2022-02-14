Arjun Kapoor on how Malaika Arora’s presence changed him as a person: She made me realise that I’m worth it

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a long time and the couple has been going strong with their relationship. It has been a while since Arjun and Malaika had made their relationship public and ever since then they had thrown caution to the wind. In fact, they are often seen painting the town red by their mushy romance. And while Arjun Kapoor admits being head over heels in love with Malaika, recently the Gunday star opened up on how the actress’ presence in his life has changed him as a person.

Talking about it during his conversation with the Hindustan Times, Arjun said, “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it. She’s made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you’re going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life. If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last”.

Spilling beans about their plans for Valentine’s Day, Arjun stated that they believe in this day and make sure to celebrate it in a special way. “We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise. I love surprising her and I think today also, there’ll be a surprise or two planned,” he added.

