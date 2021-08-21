Arjun Kapoor on how Salman Khan shaped his weight loss journey & encouraged him to become an actor

was 11 years old when his mother Mona Shourie and father Boney Kapoor got separated in 1996. Boney later married the superstar actress late . Arjun Kapoor in a chat with India Today spoke about how the separation of his parents impacted his well-being. Arjun spoke about finding solace in food and gaining a lot of weight over just one summer. He mentioned that food became his way of trying to find happiness between the sadness that he felt. Arjun has recently released two films by the name of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’.

Arjun spoke about how his parent’s separation affected his eating habits and said, “I remember being okay with my size. I was fine, not conscious. But it happened in one summer. My parents separated and I took solace in food. That changed my life. It was my way of hiding and eating, trying to find happiness between sadness.” In an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show, Arjun spoke about getting help from for his weight loss journey. He said, “I was a 140 kgs. When Salman Bhai (Salman Khan, actor) encouraged me that I can be an actor, he told me 'Main tumhare andar se ek insaan nikaluga (I will take an entire man out of you)'.”

Arjun further said, “I just started living with Salman. Everyone is busy but if you love yourself, you have to take time out for yourself, you have to be patient. This is a lifestyle. I cannot workout for three months and say 'I've lost weight now I can do anything'. That's a decision I took that I won't give up.”

