Arjun Kapoor: I have had some terrific women like Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt as my co-actors

Arjun Kapoor in a recent chat with Men’s Health magazine spoke candidly about the bond he shared with his late mother Mona Shourie. Boney Kapoor and Mona were married from 1983 - 1996. Mona passed away in 2012. Speaking about his relation to his mother, Arjun said, “My mother, apart from being my mother, was my friend, whom I could confide in and was probably that one person who always understood me completely. Now I have my sister, and my other sisters, being that support.”

Further speaking about the women who have influenced his life, Arjun said, “I have had some terrific women, like Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt, as my co-actors, I have Shanoo Sharma in my life, and also the partners I have had in the course of my life”. In an earlier interview with Harper’s magazine, Arjun spoke about strengthening his bond with siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor when their mother Sridevi passed away. Arjun said, “Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons.”

Arjun further said, “It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level”.

