Arjun Kapoor inspires fans with his quirky fitness motivation post amid recovering from COVID-19

Inspiring his fans to stay fit, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday treated his fans to a sneak peek into his workout session. The 36-year-old actor, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, is practising isolation and the actor continues to inspire his fans even in such a difficult situation. In his recent post on Instagram, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star is seen exercising his calf. Arjun is seen exercising at his home by using an object resembling a dumbbell. The ‘Bhoot Police’ actor’s fans have appreciated the post by dropping heart emoticons in the comments section.

The post featuring the photo sees Arjun donning an athletic look as he wears a grey gym vest and black shorts with sports shoes. Arjun is seen completing his calf muscle workout and showcasing his neatly toned body. Fans can catch a glimpse of chiselled muscles and perfectly carved biceps. The actor is seen taking the support of a chair with one hand and carrying a heavyweight on the other. The snap is from Arjun’s workout at night from his home.

Along with the post, the actor hints that he has been waiting to get over the COVID situation. He wrote in the caption, ‘Calf-i’ ho gaya yeh waiting yaar…” (It’s too much of waiting, buddy).

Check out his post here:

As soon as Arjun’s post hit the photo-sharing platform, celebs and scores of followers dropped fire emoticons. One fan wrote, “GOALS” and added a fire emoticon, another added, “awesome.”

On December 30th, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Arjun Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19. Along with Arjun, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani had tested positive for the virus.

