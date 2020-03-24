Arjun Kapoor invites Katrina Kaif to his house for THIS reason and we wonder what Kat has to say

Post watching Katrina Kaif’s utensil washing tutorial, Arjun Kapoor called her ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ and invited her to his house. Read on!

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens of the country to stay indoors, aam-junta, and B-town celebs, alike, have been staying indoors with their families. While some stars are discovering hidden talents, others are happily doing daily chores. For an example, yesterday, posted a video on social media wherein she was seen washing utensils at her home since she asked her house help to stay at her own house. Yes, Katrina shared a small tutorial on how to was the dishes at home without wasting water, and in the video, Katrina is heard saying, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Isabelle Kaif) and I decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.”

Alongside the video, Katrina wrote, “really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome…” Soon after, Katrina’s Bharat co-star, Sunil Grover, left a comment in his own quirky style as he wrote, “This style is Revolutionary,” and amidst a host of comments, one comment that caught our attention was a message from . Yes, we all know that Arjun Kapoor loves to troll his friends from the industry and soon after watching Katrina’s tutorial, Arjun wrote, “Ur invited to my house,” and “Kaantaben 2.0.” Well, Katrina and Arjun are great friends, and therefore, Katrina won’t mind Arjun’s mischievous and silly comment. A few days back, Katrina and Arjun and Varun reunited via a video-call and that is when Katrina Kaif announced that their reformed club has an appropriate name and that being“#isolated r us..”

On the work front, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Katrina Kaif’s film, Sooryavanshi starring ’s release was pushed and also, it is being reported that Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Deadly, directed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl.

Check out Katrina Kaif's video of washing utensils at her house amid quarantine:

