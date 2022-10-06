Arjun Kapoor is one cool partner as he takes Malaika Arora on a football match date in London; PICS

Bollywood’s power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are enjoying their time together in the UK. Arjun, who has been shooting for his upcoming film in the UK, has been joined by his girlfriend Malaika, and the two keep sharing glimpses from their outings on Instagram. A few days ago, Arjun shared a picture as he enjoyed a romantic date with Malaika at a posh restaurant. Then, Arjun and Malaika headed to the popular football stadium Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan football game, and the pictures from their latest outing are too cute!

It is no secret that Arjun Kapoor is an ardent Chelsea fan. The actor has been quite vocal about it and was also roped in as the Brand Ambassador of Chelsea Football Club (FC) for India in 2019. Now, Arjun took Malaika to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan and shared pictures from their outing on Wednesday. Chelsea got their first win of the Champions League group stage, and Arjun Kapoor was elated. In his caption, Arjun wrote that he was glad he had Malaika to celebrate it with. “Ticked off the bucket list... taking her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial.”

The first picture shows Arjun kissing Malaika on the head as they posed for a selfie at the stadium, while the next picture shows Malaika cheering for Chelsea. Another video taken by Arjun shows Malaika enjoying the game and dancing at the stadium. The last picture is a selfie of Malaika and Arjun, and the happiness on their faces is unmissable! Check out their post below.