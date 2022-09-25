Arjun Kapoor is 'proud' as Alia Bhatt unveils Heart of Stone first look; Says 'It’s a biggish'

Alia Bhatt shared the first look of her Hollywood debut action thriller Heart of Stone. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It's directed by Tom Harper, who previously made 2019's The Aeronauts. The video features footage from the film and several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the high-octane action sequences. Alia will be essaying the role of Keya Dhawan, in the video, she can be heard saying, “It has these characters that you’d really connect and feel for."

Sharing the video teaser and introducing her character ‘Keya Dhawan’, Alia wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum”. Apart from Alia, Gal and Jamie, the film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The film will release on Netflix next year. Reacting to the Heart Of Stone's first look, Arjun Kapoor, who starred in 2 States with Alia, reacted to the video in the comments section and wrote: "It’s a biggish proud." He also re-shared the video on his Instagram story.