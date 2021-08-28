Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez have a ‘Expectations V/S Reality’ moment as they pose in these PICS

Lately, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been on a roll. Apart from being busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, Arjun has been quite active on social media as well. He sure knows how to keep fans engaged with glimpses from his personal and professional lives. The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor often posts beautiful and candid moments featuring himself and his family. Apart from these, aesthetic photoshoots make it to his grid as well. Just yesterday, he posted a few gorgeous shots with his Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.

Going with the theme of their film, Arjun and Jacqueline pose against a ‘haunting’ background with minimal lighting, red curtains, and candles. The actors match in black and white outfits with Arjun donning a white shirt, black pants, and a matching black waistcoat, and Jacqueline clad in a white embellished corset dress. In a perfect ‘expectations v/s reality’ fashion, the first two pictures show the co-actors acing their poses on camera, while the remaining two photos show them breaking into a laugh.

Sharing the photos, Arjun captioned the post with, “Expectations V/S Reality !!! @jacquelinef143 & I trying to get half a burst of decent pictures together ending up with the usual burst of laughter instead...#bhootpolice #aayiaayibhootpolice”

Check out Arjun’s post here:

Yesterday, the first track from the film ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’ was out, which created a lot of buzz among netizens. The song features Arjun, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline, and has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mello D while the music has been composed by Sachin Jigar. Apart from Arjun, Saif, and Jacqueline, the film also stars and Jaaved Jaaferi as the leads. The film will be releasing digitally on September 17th.

