Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi send love to 'Papa' Boney Kapoor on his birthday; Check it out

Boney Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. On Thursday, the producer hosted an intimate dinner for friends and family at his Mumbai residence, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Jahaan Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and Satish Kaushik. Just a while back, Boney's children Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes for their father.

Janhvi shared a hilarious video of her father Boney and wrote: "Happy birthday to the cutest Papa in the whole world. I love you more than you can every imagine. You’re the strongest man I know and I’m the luckiest girl because I get to call you my dad. Love you papa." Arjun shared a group picture from Boney's intimate birthday dinner and wrote: "Happy birthday Dad !!! As u said yesterday u remain young at heart no matter what, I hope & pray u always feel that way... lots more smiling & a little less spending for this year & the many years ahead !!!"

Khushi, on the other hand, shared a collage of their photos together and sharing it on her Instagram story, she captioned it: "Happy Birthday to my hero. I love you the most in the world."