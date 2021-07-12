Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor calling him ‘Bhaiyya’: It still feels very new to me

Bollywood actor has a long way in his career. He has cemented his position in the industry after a long struggle. He had faced his share of failures as many of his films tanked at the box office. However, his personal life has also remained in the limelight, especially after his father Boney Kapoor got married to the late actress . In 2018, the veteran actress died of accidental drowning. Then Arjun and Anshula stood by Boney, Janhvi and Khushi.

Recently, during a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, the actor opened up on Roohi actress calling him bhaiyya. He said that he is still getting accustomed to it. “It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very different manner. And now this ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me,” he added. He further says, “I have never asked her to call me by any specific name. It comes to them very naturally.”

The actor had previously said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that they are not a perfect family. “We still belong to different families who are trying to live with each other. We all have a good time when we are together but we are still not one unit. It can’t be perfect,” he was quoted.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. His film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released on the digital platform.

Also Read: Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer to have an OTT release on September 17