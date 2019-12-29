Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor celebrate Anshula's birthday with family; Actress says will go to Tirupati for her

On Saturday night, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor along with other family members -- Boney Kapoor, kid sister Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya met to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s birthday.

, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet in Punjab is back home to celebrate sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday. On Saturday night, Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor along with other family members -- Boney Kapoor, kid sister , Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya met to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s birthday. Videos and photos from the birthday party have gone viral on the internet. Maheep Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram account in which we can see birthday girl Anshula cut as many as six cakes on the table.

In the video, Anshula's family members, sing Happy Birthday for her while she blows off the candles and cuts the cake. Anshula is seen smiling as she goes about blowing the candles on the cakes. Janhvi is filming everyone and then later she turns the camera towards her and says, “I just want to pray for you. I will go to Tirupati for you.” Everyone is having a gala time and is happy on seeing Anshula turn a year older.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Janhvi kicked off the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The first schedule was shot in Chandigarh and Patiala. Soon, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Takht and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and now, as we reported earlier, in starrer Mr. Lele too.

Credits :Instagram

