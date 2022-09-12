Arjun Kapoor jets off to Dubai for his next film, misses Parineeti Chopra in flight for THIS reason

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora not only exude a lot of love and power but also make sure that they remain committed on their respective work fronts. Recently, the duo attended the marriage ceremony of their best friends and fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. They both played the role of ladkiwaale as well as ladkewaale with ease and comfort. With the festivities now nearing completion, the B-Town couple have shifted their attention back to work. While girlfriend Malaika is attending various fashion events, the Gunday actor has now jetted off to Dubai for working on his next film.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun in his story shared a few hours ago wrote, “EN ROUTE. Film number #19” and shared a photo of his passport and tickets to Dubai. Earlier on Sunday evening, Arjun was spotted at Mumbai airport.