Arjun Kapoor jokes on getting married to Malaika Arora amid COVID 19: Agar karni hogi, abhi shaadi hogi kaise

Arjun Kapoor, during a recent interview, joked about getting married to ladylove Malaika Arora during the pandemic; Here’s what he said.

Ever since and have come out in the open about their love affair, the lovebirds have always been bombarded with marriage questions. Be it film promotions or sit down interviews, Malaika and Arjun are often asked about their impending marriage and in the latest, when a fan asked Arjun Kapoor about his wedding plans, this Ki & Ka actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Well, Arjun’s reply comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic when all of us are indoors and therefore, Arjun replied to the fan that even though he wants to get married right now, he can’t because of the pandemic. Also, Arjun added that he hasn’t planned and thought about his wedding right now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. Well, we are patiently waiting for the D-Day because just like all their fans, even we want to see this Bollywood wedding with all the band baaja and baaraat. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, after , , , , Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, too, pledged a certain amount to the PM-Cares Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite and Arjun will also be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and ladylove Malaika Arora's photo here:

