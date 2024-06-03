Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar congratulate Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal as they welcome baby girl; ‘Papa no 1 ki casting is now locked finally’

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first baby, a girl on June 3. After the news broke, celebrities showered the new parents with lovely messages. Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor also wished the new parents and shared a heartwarming message.

Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor congratulate new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Taking to his Instagram Story, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming message as he congratulated Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on welcoming their baby girl.

KJo wrote, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand also took to his Instagram Story and congratulated the new parents. He penned in capital, "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)."

Have a look:

Varun Dhawan thumbs up to paps as he makes first appearance after becoming a father

Soon after good news surfaced, the Baby John actor made his first appearance as a father outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. In the clip, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his swanky luxury car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps when they congratulated him on this big news. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's adorable pregnancy announcement

On February 18, Varun Dhawan dropped a picture of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump to announce their pregnancy.

In the black-and-white frame, we could see their sweet furball Joey as well. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing white outfits. Sharing the adorable snap, he wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength." Their post received a lot of love from their fans and their industry friends.

For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. They exchanged vows in Alibag in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl