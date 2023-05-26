Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya, Anil Kapoor have a blast at Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan’s birthday-PICS

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor frequently shares adorable family pictures on Instagram. Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor are parents to two children- Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Jahaan recently celebrated his 18th birthday, and Maheep has shared adorable fam-jam pictures on social media. The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Jahaan’s birthday, and the bash was attended by his sister Shanaya, uncles Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. Jahaan’s grandmother Nirmal Kapoor was also seen in the family picture.

INSIDE PICS from Jahaan Kapoor’s birthday celebration

Maheep shared a series of pictures from Jahaan’s birthday celebration. The first one is a group picture, that shows Nirmal Kapoor in the center, and Boney Kapoor posing behind her. Arjun, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah, Shanaya, and Maheep are seen posing on either side of Boney Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor are seen in front of Nirmal Kapoor. A video clip shared by Maheep shows the family cheering for Jahaan, and singing the birthday song while he cuts the cake. Clearly, they all had a gala time celebrating Jahaan’s birthday together. However, Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, “Happy 18th birthday my son shine I love you 3000.” Malaika Arora commented, “Happy 18th darling jahaan,” while Sussanne Roshan wrote, “@maheepkapoor the way u put his hair back I do the same to Ray.” Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and many others wished Jahaan.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor also shared pictures from Jahaan’s birthday celebrations and wrote, “Happy birthday jk , You’re the best , Best way to bring in your 18th birthday with the blessings of the family , #godiskind.” Geneliz D’Souza commented, “Omg he’s 18 alreadyyyy I remember him running through the immigration,” while Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Big hug to the big boy.”

