Arjun Kapoor kickstarts shooting for his next film co starring Rakul Preet Singh in Punjab

Arjun Kapoor begins shooting for his next film co-starring Rakul Preet Singh in Punjab today.

is all set to share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in their upcoming cross-border family drama based in Punjab. The film went on floors in mid-November this year in Mumbai. However, filming in Punjab begins today. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared an Insta story of the lush green fields in Patiala. He also posted a picture of a camera. The yet to be titled film happens to be Arjun and Rakul's first collaboration together and the actress will soon be joining Arjun in Punjab.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror earlier, the film is to be shot across Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar and the Attari border in Punjab. The film is a cross border love story showing its impact over relationships within a family. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also boasts of a rich supporting cast encompassing Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra playing pivotal characters.

The film will also see John Abraham's cameo, playing the younger version of Kumud Mishra. The Kaashvie Nair directorial marks Arjun Kapoor's 14th film and it is the first time that Arjun will be seen featuring in a drama, he revealed in an Instagram post where he shared a picture of himself and Rakul. Talking about the movie Arjun also revealed that he has grown up in a joint family so he understands that it is the biggest pillar of love, strength, and support. He calls it the essence of the film.

Also Read: John Abraham to play a cameo in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's cross border love story? Find out

Credits :Instagram

Read More