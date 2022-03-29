Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey & The Ladykiller: These films will showcase the other side of me as an actor

Arjun Kapoor has been experimenting with different genres when it comes to the kinds of projects he has been taking up in recent times. For instance, last year, he had two releases, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was a thriller drama, followed by Bhoot Police, a horror comedy. He now has an interesting line up of films including Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Arjun mentioned that his upcoming films will showcase a different side to him as an actor.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that people have now realized that he can dabble in different projects and genres. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity to prove his acting prowess in his upcoming films, namely Kuttey and The Ladykiller. “I feel these films will showcase the other side of me as an actor, as they aren’t the typical mainstream films that I’ve been associated with. I definitely feel that the conversation about me is different now and the offers are different too. Kuttey’s motion poster received a tremendous response, and I guess that comes from the credibility that I earned from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,” said the actor.

Sharing the first look of The LadyKiller on his Instagram space, Arjun had termed it his ‘most ambitious film yet’. It was earlier reported that the actor will be kickstarting shooting for the gritty suspense drama from the first week of April.

Coming to Kuttey, the film will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan. Apart from Arjun, the dark comedy will star Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan.

ALSO READ: I know I wasn’t around but..: Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25