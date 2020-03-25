Arjun Kapoor lashes out at a netizen for posting an abusive comment on Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's picture

Arjun Kapoor lost his cool and lashed out at a netizen who wrote a 'Hindu Muslim comment' on Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's picture. Read on to know more:

is among one such actor in Bollywood who never shies to express his views and voice his opinions on social media. He knows when to joke and when to be serious with his comments. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a monochrome picture of her holding Taimur in her arms. While everyone went gaga over this adorable picture and showered hearts and beautiful comments on the post, there was one user who posted a nasty comment on the post.

Arjun, who is known for his quirky and adorable captions and comments had commented, "The real nawaab" with a hug emoji. A netizen asked Arjun if he would feel good about another Hindu kid becoming a Muslim. Arjun lost his cool and lashed out at the user and wrote, " abbey ********* hindu ho ya Muslim kya fark padta hai... it doesn't matter to him his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala???" Many of the netizens have supported Arjun on the savage reply he gave to the Instagram user.

Kareena and Arjun had shared screenspace in the 2016 film Ki & Ka. They both share a great bond with each other. Their chemistry in the film was also loved by their fans. On the other hand, Kareena shares a great rapport with Arjun's cousin sisters Rhea Kapoor and . Infact, Kareena is Arjun's girlfriend 's bestie too.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post and Arjun Kapoor's reply here:

But this is not the first time Arjun has lashed out a netizen on social media. Previously, when his sister Anshula had made her debut on 's chat show Koffee With Karan, netizens started trolling her. Arjun being a big brother handled the haters very well.

