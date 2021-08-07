Arjun Kapoor lauds Simone Biles, Ben Stokes for prioritizing mental health: Not easy to not have any down time

Several popular athletes like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Ben Stokes recently announced their decision to taking some downtime from their respective sports and prioritizing mental health over achievements. recently spoke to Hindustan Times and lauded the decision of these world-renowned athletes and mentioned that it has started a necessary conversation amongst the younger generation. Arjun further mentioned that we live in an era where everything is being watched and it is getting increasingly difficult to not have any downtime. He mentioned that the decision taken by the athletes is reflective of our generation and they must be heard patiently.

Arjun said, “We have to encourage and laud people who come out to tell their story. We live in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored. It is not easy to not have any down time. So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling.” He further added, “These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully.”

Arjun further spoke about his own struggle with mental health when he was fighting obesity. He said, “Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I’m just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally.” He further added, “These are very important conversations that people must have with their families and friends. We must normalise these conversations in society.”

