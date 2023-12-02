Arjun Kapoor lauds Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur: 'It takes guts to take on character like this'

Vicky Kaushal is elated with the accolades pouring in for his portrayal in Sam Bahadur, a film chronicling the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie hit theaters today. Noteworthy figures like Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and Sara Ali Khan have showered praise on Vicky's stellar performance. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story, delivering a detailed note applauding Vicky, the director, and the entire cast for their outstanding contributions.

Today, Arjun Kapoor expressed his admiration for the Sam Bahadur team on his Instagram stories. Praising the film, Arjun wrote, "What a brave brave film! Bringing the story of India's greatest soldier to life." He commended the director, saying, "@meghnagulzar you have directed with such care, nuance, and detail."

Arjun also lauded Vicky Kaushal's courage in taking on a challenging character, stating, "@vickykaushal09 it takes guts to take on a character like this... and then, to completely immerse oneself into it. You have nailed Sam Manekshaw's portrayal on the big screen with such conviction and justice."

Acknowledging Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's performances, Arjun added, "@fatimasanashaikh bringing in her A-game and @sanyamalhotra as Siloo, so fierce yet so endearing! Congratulations to the entire team! Must watch!"

Digging into the work front of Arjun Kapoor

Following his debut alongside actress Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor went on to deliver compelling performances in various projects such as Half Girlfriend with Shraddha Kapoor, Ki & Ka, Gunday, and Tevar. He also shared the screen with actress Alia Bhatt in the film 2 States.

The actor's most recent cinematic venture, The Lady Killer, directed by Ajai Bahl, hit the screens on November 3rd. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Bose, SM Zaheer, and others. Furthermore, audiences can anticipate Arjun Kapoor's presence in the upcoming film Meri Patni ka Remake, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

