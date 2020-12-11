Arjun Kapoor leaves his fans in awe as he drops his adorable UNSEEN ‘fringed haircut’ photo

Arjun Kapoor, who has wrapped up the shoot of his film Bhoot Police, recently took to Instagram and shared his unseen childhood picture that has left netizens swooning.

Well, it seems like Bollywood stars are cherishing their old memories of late as they have been sharing their adorable childhood photos on social media. After , her cousin brother has sent the internet into meltdown with his recent post. While remembering his old childhood days, the Gunday star has shared an adorable picture and his fans can’t stop gushing over his cuteness. Notably, the actor’s picture has gone viral on the internet with netizens going all gaga over it.

The 35-year-old actor took to his Instagram and dropped his rare and unseen throwback picture, writing, “Hey, How you doing ? #studmuffin.” In the picture, Arjun looked super cute, and needless to say, it’s surely difficult to take our eyes off him. In the stunning click, the handsome star can be seen showing off his front fringed haircut and is seen sporting a navy blue t-shirt. The actor seems to be at his candid best as he poses for the picture-perfect. The latest picture of the actor has left his fan base awestruck as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Adorable.” Another commented, “cute.”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police. He has recently wrapped up the final leg of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the forthcoming horror-comedy also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and in lead roles. The Ishaqzaade actor has teamed up with the Nawab of Pataudi for the first time.

