Arjun Kapoor lights up the internet with his alluring photos as he follows the sunlight; Take a look

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared his stunning pictures. They have left everyone in awe of his dapper looks.

The handsome hunk has been in the news both for his professional and personal life. His relationship with has been the talk of the town and the love birds leave no chance to gush about it publicly. Amid this, the Gunday actor has been stealing our hearts with his stunning pictures on social media. From dropping his candid shots to treating us with his amazing selfies, the talented actor lights up the internet with his alluring pictures. Keeping up with trajectory, the Ishaqzaade star has shared his stunning pictures again.

Arjun recently shared a series of his pictures on Instagram wherein he can be seen posing with utmost perfection. In one of the photos, the actor is seen posing for a candid click. The other photo also shows him at his candid best. He adds a caption that reads, “Follow the sunlight.” The Half Girlfriend star looks dapper in a yellow t-shirt with black jeans. Arjun also flaunts his beard look in the photos that have left the netizens swooning over it.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old star has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Bhoot Police that also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead roles. Arjun has recently returned to Mumbai post wrapping up the last leg of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh. Besides this, he also has Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline. Arjun will be seen sharing the screen space with his Ishaqzaade co-actress .

