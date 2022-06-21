Arjun Kapoor likes to wear 'stripes of every stripe' and his new post stands as proof; PICS

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The actor recently attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and looked dapper as he opted for a classic striped pant-suit look and topped it off with some stylish shades. Meanwhile, sharing a post on his Instagram account in a similar outfit, the ‘Two States’ actor expressed his love for the stripes and wrote: “I like to wear stripes of every stripe.”

In the pictures, Arjun can be seen sitting on a chair and posing in style in every photo. The actor donned a black striped suit paired with a black T-shirt and a chain. Arjun completed his look with brown boots and black sunglasses.

Have a look at Arjun’s post:

The actor had recently shared a video of him dancing with his sister Anshula Kapoor on JugJugg Jeeyo’s ‘Nach Punjaabban.’ The siblings were seen doing the hook step to The Punjaabban Song. He captioned the video as: “Have done this one with my ‘Extended’ family and now doing it again with my ‘Family’ family! Here’s a special one for my brother @varundvn”

He was referring to his time at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards where he danced to the Nach Punjabbaan song with his close friend Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, on the 16th of June, Pinkvilla presented its first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on the special occasion of its 15th anniversary. Arjun Kapoor also bagged the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male) Award at the big event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.